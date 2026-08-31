AJ Styles Explains Why TNA Is The Right Move For Son Avery Styles

Avery Styles is taking another major step in his young professional wrestling career after officially signing with TNA Wrestling.

TNA announced during Lockdown 2026 that Styles had joined the promotion, bringing the son of AJ Styles to the company where his father established himself as one of the biggest stars in its history.

Speaking on his podcast, AJ discussed what the opportunity could mean for Avery’s development. While the teenager will continue gaining experience on the independent scene, AJ believes working for TNA will give him something particularly valuable at this stage of his career — regular experience wrestling for television. “He’s going to do independents, and he’s definitely doing TNA,” AJ Styles said. “TNA gets him the reps that he needs on television. You need these reps on television because you have to hit times. You have a certain time limit to hit these things before the commercial break and then you have a certain time after you come back that you’ve got to hit…”

AJ emphasized that learning to work within television time constraints is an important part of becoming a professional wrestler. “I’m a stickler of, ‘Hit your time. You’re a professional. Do your job.’ So being at TNA will help him hit his times.”

Still a teenager, Avery is only a few months into his professional wrestling career, making his TNA signing a significant opportunity to develop while working in a televised environment.

His arrival also carries obvious historical significance due to his father’s lengthy association with the promotion. AJ became one of the defining stars of TNA’s earlier years and held numerous championships during his run with the company.

Avery’s signing comes during the same year that his father retired from in-ring competition. AJ has since transitioned into a behind-the-scenes role with WWE and NXT, although he has left the door open to potentially wrestling one more match and teaming with his children.

Avery’s rapid progression has already generated some discussion surrounding the traditional wrestling concept of “paying dues.” GCW promoter Brett Lauderdale has praised Avery’s ability while expressing confidence that the young wrestler will learn from any mistakes as he continues gaining experience.

His development won’t be limited to TNA, either. Alongside his commitments with the promotion, Avery is expected to remain active on the independent wrestling circuit and is currently scheduled to compete at Wrestling Revolver’s Jerry Lynn Invitational in October.

With independent dates providing additional ring time and TNA offering experience working within the demands of television wrestling, AJ believes his son’s new opportunity will provide the kind of repetitions he needs during the early stages of his career.