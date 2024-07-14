AJ Styles Gives High Praises To Naomichi Marufuji Following NOAH Destination 2024

As PWMania.com previously reported, top WWE star “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles defeated Japanese pro wrestling legend Naomichi Marufuji at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s Destination 2024 event on Saturday.

Styles participated in a digital exclusive shortly after the event to discuss a number of topics, including Marufuji and the match itself.

Styles said, “A talented professional wrestler. If I could beat him, then I’d beat one of the best, and I needed to prove that to myself. I’ve lost against the best, and I’ve won against the best. One of the best tonight was Marufuji. Excellent wrestler. If anybody else could call themselves phenomenal besides AJ Styles, it is Marufuji. He gave me everything that I wanted in a match and more. He’s a class above the rest. I think a lot of his experience paid off tonight as he took me to the edge. He made it very difficult tonight. I was struggling out there, I won’t lie to you. One of Japanese finest was in the ring with AJ Styles tonight. A lot of Japanese matches get five star ratings from people that really don’t matter. But when you watch it back, you understand because it’s always the fans that make the match. It’s not the wrestlers, we’re just there. The fans always, always make the best matches. The Japanese fans are one, if not the best in the world. If you wanna experience what it’s like to be respected as a professional wrestler, come to Japan. They understand what it takes to get to where we’re at and I have nothing but appreciation for the Japanese fans.”

You can check out Styles’ comments below.