AJ Styles Set To Join The Undertaker On Six Feet Under

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recently announced on his Twitter (X) account that one-half of the reigning World Tag Team Champions, “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles, will be his special guest for the upcoming edition of his show, Six Feet Under.

This special episode will take place this Friday, December 12th, at The Howard Theatre in Washington, D.C.

In his post, The Undertaker revealed that he and Styles will discuss their legendary Boneyard Match from WrestleMania 36 for the first time ever. The Boneyard Match against Styles was significant as it marked The Undertaker’s farewell bout.

He officially retired from professional wrestling at Survivor Series 2020.

The Undertaker wrote, “I’m excited to announce that our guest during the live episode of #SixFeetUnder this Friday will be the phenomenal @AJStylesOrg. For the first time ever, we’ll break down the Boneyard Match and so much more. Don’t miss this show…get your tickets now!”