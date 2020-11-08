Alberto Del Rio Responds To Paige’s Accusations

As PWMania.com previously reported, Paige appeared on the Grown Ass Women podcast and described her relationship with Alberto Del Rio:

“In the beginning, you’re fighting back with this person. But in the end, it becomes a cycle. Eventually, something is happening to you every day. You could be trapped in a room for 6-7 hours, getting your ass beat every couple of minutes. And he’s doing all these crazy things to you.”

TMZ.com asked Del Rio about what Paige said. Del Rio denied the accusations and told TMZ that he was considering legal action:

“It was the other way around. I have the evidence. Not just words.”

“I would say Raya, why? Why? Why are you doing this Raya? And, I’m not calling you Paige because you were never Paige to me, you were Raya.”

“Why would you hurt me in a moment like this?”