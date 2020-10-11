Aleister Black Addresses His Character Being Changed

Aleister Black recently did an interview with Sportskeeda.com. Here are the highlights.

His new theme music: “I love it because it goes hand in hand with the new change. And, you know, the thing is like, you, you’ve only heard it once and you’ve not heard it in a complete setting. You’ve heard a rough version without the bells and whistles and the bells and whistles are very much coming.”

His new character: “What you saw was 20 percent of what it was supposed to be in terms of what we were planning on doing. So, you know, give it, give it some time.”

His angle with Seth Rollins leading to the change: “I am rarely one to complain. I’m rarely one to see negatives in things, in that regard. So, um, obviously, you know, it was time for a change. And then obviously when my, I got pushed into the stairs, that was the change that I needed … We’ll see where that takes me.”