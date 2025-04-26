Aleister Black Addresses His WWE Return And Future

On the April 25, 2025 edition of WWE SmackDown, Aleister Black officially made his highly anticipated return to WWE.

Following his comeback, Josiah Williams released a documentary featuring footage filmed over the past several years. In the video, Black, who turns 40 on May 19, 2025, spoke candidly about his physical condition, career longevity, and personal growth:

“I’m 39. I hope that I have another five to eight years left in me. Physically, I feel great. I think this is the best I’ve looked physically as well. Technology changes, nutrition changes, science changes, sports science changes. You see athletes getting older and older and being able to perform at higher levels, even when they’re old. I definitely feel I’m part of that in certain aspects, but I have no illusions about this that the majority of my career is well past me, absolutely. That’s not a sad thing, that’s a good thing. Being able to survive for this long and staying relevant, I’d say that’s something I’m definitely proud of.”

Black also opened up about the resilience of his fanbase and his journey of personal acceptance:

“Dedicated fanbase, we’re still doing good despite setback after setback after all the things that have happened, they’re all still there and it’s heartwarming to feel that a lot of people are still rooting for me. That’s something I think I lost sight of. You dive down into that darkness you feel and that misery you cling onto, especially when that’s what you’re used to your entire life. Going back to that first emotion you’re familiar of; everything is bad, everything will be falling down anyway. It doesn’t matter. To have that control is life-changing and that mechanism is the best thing I’ve learned over the last year. This is absolutely a part of me that has accepted, at age 39, I have five to eight years left, and I’m okay with that.”

Black’s return to WWE signals the beginning of an exciting new chapter, as he embraces both his growth and the realities of his wrestling journey.

