WWE Files Trademark For New Ring Name “Jin Tala”

WWE has filed for the trademark rights to a potential new ring name.

The company submitted an application for the name “Jin Tala” on April 25th with the United States Patent and Trademark Office under the entertainment services classification.

The trademark description covers a broad range of services, including:

“Entertainment services, a show about sports, entertainment and general interest; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media; entertainment services, namely on-going reality based programs; providing entertainment and sports news and information via a global computer network or commercial online service; entertainment services, namely, provision of information and news about sports, entertainment and general interest; providing a website in the field of sports, entertainment and general interest; production of multimedia programs; providing online photos and videos featuring sports and entertainment.”

At this time, it is unclear which performer will be using the Jin Tala name.

