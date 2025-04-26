WWE Hall Of Famer Criticizes The Rock Over WrestleMania 41 Absence

Earlier this week, Dave “The Rock” Johnson responded to Dave LaGreca’s critical comments about the WrestleMania 41 Night Two main event on Busted Open Radio. Rock brushed off the complaints by saying:

“The business is a complete work” and to “stop ranting, it’s not healthy my friend. Enjoy the show.”

Following Rock’s response, Busted Open co-host and WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray weighed in, expressing his frustrations with how the storyline involving Cody Rhodes, John Cena, and The Rock ultimately unfolded.

Bully Ray said:

“I stuck up for these guys, and I told the Busted Open nation the way they connected the dots, they’ve earned my benefit of the doubt to sit back and enjoy what they’re doing. But now with everything that’s going down, it’s now in front of my eyes, they had no clue what the f**k they were doing this whole time… ‘Oh maybe one day we’ll come back to the soul,’ No. Don’t go back to the soul, you already stooged it off that it wasn’t going to happen, so let’s forget about Cody’s soul. As a matter of fact, unless I’m getting Cody versus The Rock one day, I don’t think I need to see it. I don’t need to see it, and I sure as hell don’t need to see Roman [Reigns] and Rock because Rock already put the Ula Fala around his head.”

Continuing his remarks, Bully Ray addressed The Rock directly, emphasizing LaGreca’s importance as a voice for the fans:

“Rock, I want you to let Dave into one of those meetings. I want you to let him sit at the table with you and Brian Gewirtz when you’re coming up with everything, because Dave LaGreca is the voice of the wrestling fan, and maybe you should hear, or have heard the voice of the wrestling fan before you decided to not show up at WrestleMania. At the end of the day, Dave’s passion makes sense.”

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates on The Rock, Cody Rhodes’ future, and all fallout from WrestleMania 41.