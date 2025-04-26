Zelina Vega Reacts To Winning Women’s U.S. Title On WWE SmackDown

On the April 25, 2025 edition of WWE SmackDown, Zelina Vega captured the Women’s United States Championship by defeating Chelsea Green in a hard-fought match.

After her victory, an emotional Vega spoke about the significance of the moment:

“Remember that part when we were talking about earlier that I’m at a loss for words? I think it’s even more now. I don’t even know what to say. I’m looking at it and it doesn’t feel real because this was something that was just in my dreams and now it’s real life and I’m holding it. It’s kind of just crazy. So I’m like, I don’t know. I can’t believe it’s real. I can’t believe I’m holding this right now and saying that my name is in the history books as the second women’s United States champion. That’s absolutely insane to me.”

Vega also shared how much the win means to her family:

“I can’t wait to bring this home to my mom, to my stepdad, my brothers, my grandmother, everybody, my aunts. I can’t wait to just finally bring home singles gold to my family, it’s been a really amazing night for my household, so I’m very happy, very, very happy.”

This marks a major milestone in Vega’s WWE career as she adds her name to the growing history of the newly established Women’s United States Championship.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more coverage of Zelina Vega’s title reign and all the latest WWE news.