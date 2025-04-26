Chelsea Green Reacts To Not Being Part Of WrestleMania 41

During WrestleMania 41 week, Chelsea Green spoke with Adrian Hernandez about the women’s United States and Intercontinental Championships not being defended at the event.

Reflecting on her feelings, Green said:

“At the end of the day, of course, after a crazy year, the pinnacle is WrestleMania. I felt the want and the need for these titles to be on the show. I wanted them to be on the show. At the end of the day, we only have so many hours and so many spots on the card. The women who were on the show did an amazing job of representing all of us. Although I’m upset and I wish I could have been on it, I’m really proud of the girls.” (quote courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)

As previously reported, creative ideas involving Green for WrestleMania were discussed but ultimately did not materialize.

Following the event, Green lost her U.S. Championship to Zelina Vega on the April 25, 2025 edition of WWE SmackDown.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates on Chelsea Green, the women’s division, and all the latest WWE news.