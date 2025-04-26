Charlotte Flair Plans To Bring More Of Herself Into WWE Character

Charlotte Flair recently spoke with People.com about the future evolution of her WWE character, revealing she hopes to show fans a more relatable side of herself moving forward.

Flair explained that she wants to blend more of her real-life personality into her on-screen persona:

“On the opposite side of WrestleMania, I think I will tap more into that and kind of try to bring me — Ashley, the real person — to Charlotte, because I do feel like Charlotte really isn’t, the character I made is not relatable.”

She continued by contrasting her glamorous WWE persona with her everyday self:

“If I could be ‘Charlotte’ in my real life, I would. In reality, if I wasn’t here right now, I’d be in sweats watching old episodes of Sex and the City. But no, I feel like at this stage in my career I’d like to pull the curtain back a little bit and show them like, hey I’ve been this hardcore, dominant b—- for however many years. But I’d like to also be able to high-five the kids as I walk down the aisle.”

As one of WWE’s most decorated female superstars, Flair’s next chapter could mark a significant shift in how fans connect with “The Queen” inside and outside the ring.

