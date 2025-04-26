Charlotte Flair Plans To Bring More Of Herself Into WWE Character

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Charlotte Flair recently spoke with People.com about the future evolution of her WWE character, revealing she hopes to show fans a more relatable side of herself moving forward.

Flair explained that she wants to blend more of her real-life personality into her on-screen persona:

“On the opposite side of WrestleMania, I think I will tap more into that and kind of try to bring me — Ashley, the real person — to Charlotte, because I do feel like Charlotte really isn’t, the character I made is not relatable.”

She continued by contrasting her glamorous WWE persona with her everyday self:

“If I could be ‘Charlotte’ in my real life, I would. In reality, if I wasn’t here right now, I’d be in sweats watching old episodes of Sex and the City. But no, I feel like at this stage in my career I’d like to pull the curtain back a little bit and show them like, hey I’ve been this hardcore, dominant b—- for however many years. But I’d like to also be able to high-five the kids as I walk down the aisle.”

As one of WWE’s most decorated female superstars, Flair’s next chapter could mark a significant shift in how fans connect with “The Queen” inside and outside the ring.

