Aleister Black Reveals He Turned Down Glory And Bellator Opportunities

WWE star Aleister Black spoke with Wrestling the Rap Game about various topics, including discussions he had with Glory Kickboxing in the past, which also led to some conversations with Bellator.

Black said, “No, God no. There was talk, back in the day, I have to be completely honest that I don’t know if it was during or right before I went to WWE. It was Glory and I think, at some point, the conversation turned to Bellator. I was like, ‘Guys, I am not a trained MMA guy. I do kickboxing and muay thai.’ Back then it was kickboxing, I transitioned to muay thai later. I don’t know how to grapple. I know some shoot holds and some wrestling because of what I do in the ring, I know some holds, but if you put me with anyone with the slightest capability of grappling, I’d be done. Put up a good fight, though. That was a little bit of a rumbling, I just didn’t want to do it. In the event that I would have picked Glory, I feel I would have been disrespecting the sport. I would take up a spot of someone who has dedicated their entire life to being (a fighter). Glory is a massive stage. I would take a spot and I would feel so bad and I wouldn’t want to disrespect my coaches and trainers. I will always train martial arts, but competing is something I let the pros do.”

You can check out Black’s comments in the video below.

