WWE x AAA: Worlds Collide Results

June 7, 2025

Kia Forum – Inglewood, California

Welcome to PWMania.com’s live coverage of WWE x AAA: Worlds Collide! Stay locked in as we bring you match-by-match results and key moments from this historic crossover event. Be sure to refresh the page for the latest updates as the action unfolds!

The show kicked off with a special video package narrated by Rey Mysterio, reflecting on the legacy of AAA and the cultural significance of Lucha Libre. Rey promised that the future of Lucha is brighter than ever.

The commentary team for tonight features Corey Graves alongside Konnan. In the ring, AAA President Marisela Peña, Triple H, and Shawn Michaels were introduced, representing both promotions.

Deyra Barrera performed the Mexican National Anthem, followed by Lilian Garcia delivering the Star-Spangled Banner.

It was also announced that Rey Mysterio has been honored with the Legend Impact Award by the National Hispanic Media Council.

6 Man Tag Team Match

Aero Star, Octagon Jr & Mr. Iguana defeated LWO (Cruz Del Toro & Dragon Lee) & Lince Dorado via Fall Away Slam/Moonsault on Dorado (14:08) (Recommend)

After the match Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio gets on the mic after and tells the winners they might be Rey Mysterio fans but he’s a deadbeat while Dominik is a champion. Octagon Jr gets in Dominik’s face as Mysterio shoves him off.

Octagon pulls Dominik out of his seat and brings him into the ring as Mysterio & Octagon start going at it until Mr Iguana & Aero Star as well as Liv Morgan enters try to keep them apart.

Dominik then tells Octagon that he’ll see him later on tonight at Money In The Bank and will put up his Intercontinental Title.

Tag Team Match

Stephanie Vaquer & Lola Vice defeated Chik Tormenta & Dalys via SVB on Dalys (9:37)

After the match Vero Rodriguez enters the ring to get some words from Vice & Vaquer.

Rodriguez asked Vaquer if she has enough energy for Money in the Bank later as Vaquer states she will win it.

Chuey Martinez is in the back with Chad Gable and asks what he will do to become the next AAA Mega Champion.

Gable says this is like a 2nd home to him as the Mexican people love him.

Gable talks about this being a big day as he will walk out as the AAA Mega Champion while Speed Champion El Grande Americano will be Mr. Money in the Bank.

Continue to refresh these page for latest updates and results.