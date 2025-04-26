Aleister Black’s First WWE Match In Five Years Set For Next Week’s SmackDown

WWE has announced a match for next week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown on the USA Network. Aleister Black will return to the ring for his first match back in the company, facing The Miz in a singles match. Click here for complete SmackDown results from this week.

You can check out the full announcement below:

Aleister Black takes on The Miz

One week after making his huge return, Aleister Black will be back on SmackDown to take on The Miz.

Last week, Black made his return, taking out The A-Lister with a Black Mass.

Can Black win his first match back in WWE in five years?

Don’t miss Black’s match, this Friday at 8/7 C on USA.

