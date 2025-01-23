Alexa Bliss And WWE Clashing Over Contract Negotiations

A contract dispute between Alexa Bliss and WWE has put her highly anticipated return on hold, according to PWInsider. Bliss, who last appeared in the ring at the 2023 Royal Rumble, was initially scheduled to make her comeback on the January 13th, 2025 episode of Raw in San Jose, California. However, these plans were abruptly canceled due to unresolved negotiations over her contract.

Reports indicate that Bliss is seeking a revised deal with increased compensation and additional perks, while WWE expects her to fulfill her current contract, which was extended due to her time away from the ring. Bliss has been on hiatus since 2023, during which time she gave birth to her first child and took time to recover from health issues. She recently celebrated returning to her pre-pregnancy weight, as shared on social media.

Bliss’ representatives reportedly reached out to WWE just before her planned return in San Jose to initiate renegotiations. When WWE declined to agree to a new deal before her return, they opted to shelve her planned storyline and froze all creative plans involving her. Originally, Bliss was set to rejoin the Raw brand in a storyline tied to the Wyatt Sicks, who have since been moved to SmackDown.

Since the impasse began, Bliss has further fueled speculation by removing all WWE references from her social media bios on January 14th. WWE sources previously suggested that Bliss was expected to return during WrestleMania season, beginning with the Royal Rumble. However, this timeline now appears uncertain as negotiations remain stalled. Fans are left wondering whether Bliss and WWE will come to terms or if her absence will extend further into 2025.