Alexa Bliss Continues To Receive Harassing Messages

Alexa Bliss responded to a person that has been repeatedly sending her public messages on Twitter. Bliss previously locked her Twitter account in June of 2020 due to harassing messages from fans.

Here is what was written to Bliss along with her response:

Sir, once again for the one millionth time. You do not know me. I do not know you. We have never spoken & we have never met. Stop making multiple accounts every time I block you, and stop harassing my fiancé. I really don’t know how many more times I can say this. Please MoveOn — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) January 30, 2021

