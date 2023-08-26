Alexa Bliss Issues Statement On The Death Of Windham Rotunda aka Bray Wyatt

Prior to this week’s WWE SmackDown, Alexa Bliss released a video in which she said the following about Wyatt:

“I wanted to come on here and just talk about Windham a little bit and what tonight means. And first I wanted to say, I’m sending out so much love and thoughts to Windham’s entire family. You know, we are all here for you and we’re so sorry for your loss.”

“Windham is an incredible person who we’ve all loved for years. And he’s just so friendly and lights up a room, and is so creative. He’s a creative genius who brought us all the amazing gift of Bray Wyatt for the last — so many years. And I think the character Bray Wyatt that Windham has given us has been incredible, and has been so fascinating to see and has brought us so much joy to watch.”

“And you know, working with Windham was just so — it was magic. It was magic because being able to watch him in his creative element and be able to work with him really, you know, expanded my creativity. And being able to just watch him work, and work beside him, was just truly, truly an honor. And I still say to this day was the most fun I’ve ever had in my entire career in WWE. And I am so thankful that he allowed me and trusted me to come in and be a small part of his vision and his creativity.”

“And unfortunately now, there’s a huge void in our world. And in the WWE Universe that no one will ever be able to fill. Because Windham was so special, and everything he brought to us was so special, and I think we should all be so grateful for that. His creative genius of the Wyatt Family and The Fiend, and the Firefly Fun House has really opened up all of our minds and opened our eyes to a whole other world in our industry that none of us could have ever thought imaginable.”

“And I just wanted to say Windham, you know, you’ve brought so much joy to everyone around you, and to the millions who have loved watching you week after week, and loved watching your journey. And to see your creative genius unfold. We will continue to celebrate your life, your legacy, and the amazing human you are. And we will continue to light up the sky with fireflies. And we all love you, Windham.”

You can check out the video below: