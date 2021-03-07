Alexa Bliss Makes Her Twitter Account Private

Alexa Bliss revealed on social media that her and fiance Ryan Cabrera got tattoos of each other. Bliss shared photos but then made her Twitter account private after being criticized by fans.
Prior to making her account private, Bliss sent out two messages:
“Too many ppl have too big of opinions
✌🏻”
“We’re happy. That’s all that matters.”
Y'all bashed Alexa Bliss for her tattoo to the point she went private.
Some of you got some issues i swear to god 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/oVlZ2HIUgm
— IBeast (@x_Beast17_x) March 6, 2021