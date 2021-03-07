Alexa Bliss Makes Her Twitter Account Private

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Alexa Bliss revealed on social media that her and fiance Ryan Cabrera got tattoos of each other. Bliss shared photos but then made her Twitter account private after being criticized by fans.

Prior to making her account private, Bliss sent out two messages:

“Too many ppl have too big of opinions
✌🏻”

“We’re happy. That’s all that matters.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR