Alexa Bliss Posts Cryptic Message After Ronda Rousey’s Comments

After Ronda Rousey voiced her frustration about being booked in a feud with Alexa Bliss during her 2018 WWE run, the current Women’s Tag Team Champion has seemingly offered a subtle but pointed response.

On The Lapsed Fan podcast, Rousey criticized WWE’s decision-making, claiming her program with Bliss was based solely on merchandise sales rather than creative vision.

“You wanna know why they had me against Alexa Bliss? Because she had the most merch sales at the time. Like, what the fk? That’s your decision-making process?” Rousey said, calling the booking “fking ridiculous.”

The remarks sparked outside reactions, including a sarcastic post from AEW star MJF, who quipped, “It’s almost like pro wrestling much like any professional sport functions as a business. F**king crazy.”

While not naming Rousey directly, Bliss appeared to fire back with her own short but telling statement on X, “I love our business 🖤”

The two women are now on very different paths. Rousey has said she is “pretty much” retired from wrestling, focusing instead on family and her screenwriting career, while Bliss is riding momentum in WWE’s tag division. Alongside Charlotte Flair, she captured the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships at SummerSlam.