MJF Reacts To Ronda Rousey’s Criticism Of WWE Booking Against Alexa Bliss

Former WWE Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey did not hold back in a recent interview on The Lapsed Fan podcast, blasting WWE’s decision to book her feud with Alexa Bliss.

“The fact that they had me fighting Alexa Bliss at all was fcking ridiculous,” Rousey said. “And you wanna know why they had me against Alexa Bliss? Because she had the most merch sales at the time… Like, what the fck!? That’s your decision-making process?”

Rousey’s blunt comments immediately drew attention across social media—and also caught the eye of current AEW star MJF, who weighed in with his own take on the situation.

“It’s almost like pro wrestling much like any professional sport functions as a business. F*cking crazy 🤯” MJF wrote.

He also elaborated on the booking logic:

“Rhonda was the superior athlete. However it was good match making on part of the people structuring the fight card because both pro wrestlers would move the most tickets and draw the most ratings.”

Rousey’s WWE runs were marked by headline feuds and championship reigns, but she has recently expressed frustration over creative decisions that she feels held her back, ultimately contributing to her decision to step away from the company.

MJF, meanwhile, continues to be one of AEW’s most outspoken stars, never shying away from giving his unfiltered opinion on the business.