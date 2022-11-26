Alexa Bliss Reveals What Drives Her In WWE (Video)

Alexa Bliss recently spoke with Rob Armstrong of BT Sport for an interview promoting the WWE Survivor Series 2022 pay-per-view.

During the discussion, the women’s wrestling star spoke about how she still wants to explore aspects of her character, as well as how creative drives her more than winning championships.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On how she still wants to explore aspects of her character: “I want to evolve. I want to evolve my character and see what else I can become. That’s my angle. There is a lot more to explore. There is every single type of person what there, why not try them all?”

On how creative drives her more than winning titles, although she would like to win gold again: “For me, I feel, we see a lot of the same people hold titles, so it’s nice to see new people hold titles. I was super excited when Liv (Morgan) won the title. It’s cool to have different opponents and if I’m not going to be the champion, I want to be the person working opposite of the champion. It’s nice to see other girls have their moments, but I also want to be the character working across from them. For me, obviously, I would love to be champion again, but it’s the creative aspect that really drives me. I sat on a swing-set for a year and people were super intrigued, it was great.”

Watch the complete Alexa Bliss interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.