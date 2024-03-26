Alexa Bliss Shoots Down Speculation About Shoot Fight With Fellow WWE Star

Alexa Bliss is currently off WWE television, but she is still on the minds of her fans, who eagerly await her return.

The WWE star stepped away from television after losing to then-Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at the Royal Rumble in January 2023, with the intention of returning later and aligning herself with the late Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy.

Those plans were scrapped after Wyatt was removed from TV due to heart problems in March, and Bliss became pregnant. Sadly, Wyatt died later that year from a heart attack.

Bliss and her husband, Ryan Cabrera, welcomed a baby girl named Hendrix Rouge Cabrera. Since then, the former WWE Women’s Champion has been enjoying motherhood while also training for a return to the ring.

Bliss responded to a fan who shared a video of Bliss and IYO SKY exchanging hard hits during a match, sparking speculation that it turned into a shoot fight where things got serious. That is not the case, though.

She responded to the post, writing, “These comments crack me up hahaha not at all what was happening 😂.”