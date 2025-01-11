Alexa Bliss Sparks WWE Return Speculation With Cryptic Post

Alexa Bliss, who has been absent from WWE television since her last appearance following the Royal Rumble in January 2023, may soon be making her long-awaited return. Fans have eagerly speculated about her comeback, and recent reports indicate they won’t have to wait much longer.

According to WrestleVotes, WWE has started laying the groundwork for Bliss’s return, including developing new merchandise and promotional materials. The news has fueled rumors that she could make a surprise appearance during this year’s Women’s Royal Rumble match, a fitting stage for a high-profile return. Another possibility is that WWE might hold off her return for the post-Royal Rumble edition of Raw, using it as a significant moment to capitalize on the fallout from the premium live event.

Adding to the anticipation, Bliss recently shared a cryptic post on social media—a photo from her May 2022 return episode of Raw, where she defeated Sonya Deville after a hiatus. The image, posted without a caption, has fans speculating that it could be a subtle teaser of what’s to come.

With Bliss’s return on the horizon, excitement is building about how she will fit into WWE’s current storylines and whether her comeback will involve a fresh character direction or a continuation of her previous narratives.