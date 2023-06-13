Alicia Fox’s Wrestling Return Announced For ROW: Summer Of Champions IX

A familiar face to longtime WWE fans is returning at an upcoming Reality Of Wrestling event.

On Tuesday, it was announced that former WWE Diva Alicia Fox will make her wrestling return at the ROW: Summer Of Champions IX event on July 15 at the Humble Civic Center in Humble, Texas.

“BREAKING NEWS: Alicia Fox makes her return to the world of pro wrestling on Saturday, July 15th at the biggest event of the summer Summer Of Champions IX,” the announcement read. “LOCATION: Humble Civic Center on 8233 Will Clayton Pkwy in Humble, TX. 77338.”

For ticket information, click here.