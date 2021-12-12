Alundra Blayze Comments On The Lack of Female Wrestling Llegends Being Brought Back

In an interview with WrestlingInc.com, Alundra Blayze talked about the lack of female wrestling legends being brought back compared to male legends:

“Here’s my theory on that. We have men in their 60s out there, signing contracts, still making money, making debuts once every quarter. Why can’t a legend woman? We haven’t changed,” she stated. “Here’s the criteria, every guy, or man, not every, but men would like to say, ‘women’s wrestling is better, it’s gotten better, they’re getting paid, they’re just as equal now, there’s intergender wrestling,’ No. It’s still not, it still hasn’t changed. You’ve got one or two women making a million dollars and the rest aren’t. When you’ve got hands and hands and handfuls of men making it.”

“When we get a certain age, women all of a sudden just became ugly,” Madusa said. “Men, bless their heart, they seem to get better looking, right? That’s what society says. But women, people feel that when women get older, they don’t need to be seen. We’re getting older, we don’t look good, whatever the case is. So we don’t belong. This is a younger sport; this is a younger person’s job. That’s the mentality. Except for, it’s okay for men to still have the legends work, so our system is still busted.”

You can check out the full interview below: