Andrade Bodyslams Charlotte Flair (Video), DDP Delivers Jake Roberts An Easter Breakfast

– Andrade recently took to his Instagram account, showing himself sneaking up on his finance Charlotte Flair and giving her a bodyslam.
Andrade hasn’t worked a match since March 23rd, when he and Angel Garza defeated Cedric Alexander & Ricochet on RAW:
– Diamond Dallas Page tweeted the following video, showing himself giving Jake “The Snake” Roberts an Easter breakfast. Roberts is currently on day four of his quarantine:
Jake is on day 4 quarantine at my Recovery Crib. Stay tuned 🐰 Happy Easter 🐇 @JakeSnakeDDT @AEWrestling @WWE @TheBritPage #OPP @LexyNair DDP pic.twitter.com/isVy1duyOT
— Diamond Dallas Page (@RealDDP) April 12, 2020