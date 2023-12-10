Andrade El Idolo Set To Return To CMLL Next Week

As previously reported by PWMania.com, Andrade El Idolo’s contract with AEW will expire sometime within the next month or so unless time will be added to his current deal due to time missed while he was on the sidelines.

El Idolo underwent surgery for a torn pectoral muscle in October 2022 and made his return to the company this past June.

An announcement was made this past Friday that El Idolo will be returning to CMLL, a promotion he worked for in the past, on Friday, December 15th, marking his first time back in the promotion since November 2015 when he faced RUSH in a 2-Out-Of-3 Falls Match.

El Idolo could be on his way out of AEW after joining the promotion in 2021 following his departure from WWE.

He appeared to be unhappy with the company on a number of occasions and even had some backstage issues throughout his run.

There is no word yet on if El Idolo will re-sign with AEW, return to the WWE, or sign with CMLL, but updates will be provided as soon as they become available.