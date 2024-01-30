Andrade Officially Joins The WWE Monday Night RAW Roster

As PWMania.com previously reported, this past Saturday night’s 2024 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event saw the highly-anticipated return of former AEW star Andrade El Idolo to the company during the Men’s Royal Rumble Match.

The post-Royal Rumble episode of RAW from the Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay, Florida saw Andrade appear in a backstage segment with RAW General Manager Adam Pearce and SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldi. It was during the segment that the former AEW star ultimately signed on the dotted line to join the Monday Night RAW roster officially.

As the segment was coming to an end, Aldis bragged about getting a phone call from Bron Breakker that he had to go take, suggesting that the former NXT Champion could be joining the Friday Night SmackDown roster soon.