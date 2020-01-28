Andrade Suspended By WWE

Andrade has been suspended by WWE for 30 days due to a Wellness Policy violation, ProWrestlingSheet.com is reporting. Ryan Satin noted the following:

“Sources tell us Andrade – real name Manuel Oropeza – was told of the suspension this morning. It’s unclear what substance he tested positive for at this time.”

The angle on RAW with Humberto giving Andrade the Hammerlock DDT on the exposed floor was done to write Andrade off television.