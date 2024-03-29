Andre The Giant Battle Royal Not Planned For WWE WrestleMania 40

WWE WrestleMania 40’s card is nearly complete, with the event taking place on Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7, 2024, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

The first night’s main event is Rock & Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes & World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. Night two will feature Reigns vs. Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title and Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre for the World Championship.

Other bouts confirmed include WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch, WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY vs. Bayley, Intercontinental Champion Gunther vs. Sami Zayn, and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Finn Balor & Damian Priest vs. DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) vs. Awesome Truth (The Miz & R-Truth) vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) vs. TBA in a six-pack ladder.

Additional matches are expected to be announced. According to Dave Meltzer’s latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the lineup for both nights is still unknown, and no Andre the Giant Battle Royal is planned for Mania at this time.

However, in previous years, WWE has scheduled the go-home episode of SmackDown the night before. There is also no Women’s Tag Team Championship Match scheduled.

Meltzer speculated that based on what WWE has done on television, WWE could add an eight-man tag team match, given the recent faction feuds on SmackDown.