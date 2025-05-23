New WWE Creative Pitches Signal Imminent Return For Wyatt Sicks

The long-awaited resurgence of the Wyatt Sicks may be closer than ever, as new backstage developments suggest the dark faction’s return to WWE television is currently in motion.

According to a new report from PWInsiderElite.com, WWE Creative is actively developing fresh pitches for the group’s next chapter, and internal sources indicate that a return to the SmackDown brand is being heavily discussed.

A WWE Creative source reportedly told PWInsider, the Wyatt Sicks could be back on television “sooner than you think.”

While exact storyline details remain tightly guarded, the existence of new creative pitches is a strong sign that WWE is gearing up for the faction’s long-teased emergence — potentially bringing their haunting presence back to Friday Night SmackDown.

The Wyatt Sicks made their chilling debut earlier this year, introducing a shadowy ensemble of characters inspired by the legacy of the late Bray Wyatt, including Uncle Howdy, Abby the Witch, Mercy the Buzzard, Huskus, and Ramblin’ Rabbit. Since then, the group has remained largely off the radar, creating mystery and anticipation for their inevitable return.

A reintroduction on SmackDown would likely shake up the blue brand’s landscape, bringing a surreal and menacing energy to WWE’s weekly programming.

