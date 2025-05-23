Backstage News On Braun Strowman’s WWE Food Show

Despite recent reports that Braun Strowman has been quietly released from WWE, a brand-new television series starring the “Monster Among Men” has already been filmed and is scheduled for broadcast on the USA Network, according to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

The show, titled “Everything is on the Menu with Braun Strowman,” is a WWE Studios and BrightNorth Studios co-production that puts Strowman’s larger-than-life personality—and appetite—front and center.

The concept is as wild as it sounds. Strowman, real name Adam Scherr, travels the country “eating his way across America” while on the road with WWE. At each stop, he orders every single item on the menu—and eats it all.

“The idea is he goes places and orders every item on the menu and eats it all,” Meltzer noted, adding that the series is part of the 2025–2026 USA Network television lineup.

The entire first season has already been completed, and was in post-production before reports surfaced of Strowman’s departure from the company.

The timing is particularly interesting. WWE’s reported decision to cut Strowman, while a full season of a WWE-branded series starring him is already in the can, raises questions about whether the show will still air as scheduled. At the moment, neither WWE nor USA Network has commented on how the backstage change will impact the show’s rollout.

Whether “Everything is on the Menu” ends up being rebranded or shelved entirely remains to be seen—but it’s certainly a rare situation that puts both WWE programming strategy and broadcast commitments under the spotlight.

