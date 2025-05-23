Goldberg Says His Retirement Match Will Be “In The South”

Following his recent promo segment with Gunther at the 2024 WWE Bad Blood Premium Live Event, WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg has confirmed that his final match is officially set for 2025 — and now, he’s offering some insight into where and how it will go down.

Speaking with mysanantonio.com, Goldberg revealed that he’s been granted some level of creative control over the execution of his retirement storyline. While speculation has swirled around a potential SummerSlam 2025 send-off at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, Goldberg appeared to shut that rumor down with a direct statement.

“It’s going to be in the South,” Goldberg said. “This gives me the opportunity to put a stamp on my career in front of the people I care the most about.”

The South has always been a significant part of Goldberg’s career journey, especially with his ties to WCW and Atlanta, making the location feel fitting for a final farewell.

Goldberg’s last appearance on WWE programming created buzz after he came face-to-face with Gunther, sparking dream match speculation. While no official opponent or venue has been confirmed, the door is clearly open for a high-profile showdown that brings Goldberg’s legendary run to a close.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for further updates on Goldberg’s retirement match, potential opponents, and WWE’s 2025 Premium Live Event schedule.