Angel Garza And His Wife Expecting Second Child

Angel Garza has revealed that he and his wife, Zaide, are expecting their second child.

Garza signed with WWE in 2019 after previously working in AAA and Impact Wrestling. During his time with WWE, he was the NXT Cruiserweight Champion and the WWE 24/7 Champion.

He was promoted from NXT to the main roster alongside Humberto and partnered with Santos Escobar in a new group. They’ve feuded with the LWO on and off throughout their time on SmackDown.

Fans may recall that Garza proposed to his girlfriend while working for NXT in 2019. They later married and had their first child, Dara, in 2022. Garza announced the exciting news in a video on Twitter.

Congratulations to the happy couple!