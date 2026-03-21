Angelo Dawkins And Partner Expecting Third Child

Angelo Dawkins has announced that he and his partner Grace Russo are expecting their third child together, with the baby due in September.

Dawkins and Russo shared the news on March 20 via social media, posting a photo of their family gathered outdoors while holding ultrasound images. “We are officially outnumbered,” the couple wrote. “Baby number three due September.”

The announcement was met with an outpouring of congratulations from fans and fellow wrestlers, as the couple prepares to welcome another addition to their growing family.

The news comes during a relatively quiet period on television for The Street Profits, Dawkins’ team with Montez Ford. The duo has not appeared on WWE’s main roster programming since October 2025, though reports have indicated they have been discussed internally and could be returning in the near future.

They also competed in several NXT live events in January, suggesting they have remained active and ready for a return.

Congratulations to Dawkins and Russo as they prepare for the arrival of their third child later this year.