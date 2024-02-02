Anonymous Wrestler Addresses Triple H’s Comments On Vince McMahon Sex Trafficking Lawsuit

During the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble post-show press conference, Triple H was asked about Vince McMahon’s sex trafficking lawsuit, and he responded by saying that he was “focusing on the positive.” Triple H also claimed that he had not read the lawsuit.

In the most recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter, an anonymous wrestler responded to Dave Meltzer’s questions about Triple H.

Meltzer described the wrestler as one of the “biggest company stars of the modern era” and stated the following:

“He’s the f’n cerebral assassin, best politicking dude in history, literally wormed his way from a green, entry level wrestler into a (still, average wrestler) absolute top of the office, executive, you think he doesn’t pay attention to what’s going on around him? Think he did that without knowing every little thing everywhere in that company? Yet somehow this slipped past his radar?”

“The thing about that place is if TKO starts cleaning house, they’re gonna show up with a bucket and some Lysol, then realize that shits in the walls, in the floorboards, they’re gonna have to bring out the sledgehammer (because) that shit is gonna turn into a demolition job. Down to the foundation, sledgehammer pun not intended.”