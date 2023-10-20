Ari Emanuel’s Vision For Vince McMahon Does Not Include Him Micromanaging WWE Creative

In contrast to how he handled the UFC acquisition and the retention of Dana White as UFC President, Ari Emanuel is taking a different approach with WWE and Vince McMahon.

Although McMahon and Emanuel publicly stated that Ari wanted McMahon to remain with WWE following Endeavor’s acquisition to merge with the UFC and form the TKO Holdings Group, this is not the case.

McMahon, as previously stated, is no longer involved in WWE’s creative. Talent believes that Triple H is in charge of 99.9% of the creative moving forward. According to WWE sources, McMahon is currently not involved creatively, and Emanuel decided to keep Triple H in charge of creative without any influence from McMahon making last-minute changes.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Emanuel does not want McMahon to micromanage things creatively.

Meltzer went on to say, “One person close to the situation said that Emanuel has a vision for how he can use the worldwide notoriety of McMahon, and that vision doesn’t include him micro-managing the weekly television shows.”

Plans can change at any time, but this is the current course of action following reports that Endeavor executives knighted Triple H.