Roman Reigns’ WWE Return Reportedly Delayed

Roman Reigns has not appeared on WWE television since the May 14, 2025, episode of Monday Night Raw, and a new report suggests that fans shouldn’t expect to see “The Tribal Chief” back until early June at the earliest.

Reigns was last seen in an angle alongside CM Punk, attempting to get revenge on Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman—only to be ambushed by Rollins and Bron Breakker. Following that segment, Reigns was written off television, with speculation surrounding his return timeline ever since.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Reigns’ return isn’t imminent.

“I guess no Roman Reigns—they’re probably saving that for later,” Meltzer said. “Roman Reigns isn’t coming back for a while. Exactly when, I’m not sure, but it’s not going to be for a while.”

WWE has instead shifted focus to a major tag team match, officially announcing Seth Rollins & Bron Breakker vs. CM Punk & Sami Zayn for next week’s Saturday Night’s Main Event. That event is part of a massive WWE weekend, which also includes the NXT Battleground show the following day.

Meltzer also noted that the Saturday Night’s Main Event featuring the Punk-Zayn vs. Rollins-Breakker tag match is set to air the same day as AEW’s All In: Texas, creating a loaded weekend of wrestling content across the industry.

