Matt Cardona Says WWE Has Not Made An Offer Despite His Outreach

Despite a successful post-WWE run on the independent scene and consistent fan buzz about a potential return, Matt Cardona (formerly known as Zack Ryder) admitted he’s surprised that WWE hasn’t reached out with a new offer. In a candid interview on “Insight With Chris Van Vliet,” Cardona shared his honest thoughts on the situation, acknowledging the support he’s received from fans and industry peers alike.

“Honestly? Yeah, but obviously I’m missing something, I don’t know what it is,” Cardona said when asked if he was surprised by the lack of outreach. He noted that during WrestleMania and WrestleCon weekend, countless fans and even WWE personnel inquired about a possible comeback. “Thousands of people, probably every other fan, if not every fan say, ‘When are you coming back?’ Well, it’s not up to me,” he explained. “So many people from the office or other wrestling [ask], ‘Hey, man, when are you coming back?’ It’s like, I don’t know.”

Cardona revealed that he has taken proactive steps by reaching out to WWE himself. “I’ve reached out many times. I shouldn’t say many, a few times, every couple months when something cool happens or I have something to say, ‘Hey, look what I’m doing,’” he said. However, his efforts have yet to yield results. “There’s been no offer. Everything’s very nice, professional, but there’s no offer,” he added. “It is what it is, I’m gonna keep working my a– off.”