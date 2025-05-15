WWE Legend Teases Family Wrestling Legacy At Saturday Night’s Main Event

WWE legend Tatanka (Chris Chavis) has confirmed that he will be attending the upcoming WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on May 24, 2025, at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida — and he won’t be coming alone.

In a heartfelt post shared on Instagram Thursday evening, Tatanka revealed that he will be joined by his wife Michelle and their two sons, Joseph and Jeremiah Chavis, for what could be a significant night in the WWE Universe.

“Thanks to God Almighty and a big thank you to the #1 Sports Entertainment Company in The World, WWE!” Tatanka wrote, expressing gratitude for his continued relationship with the company.

However, it was his final line that caught the most attention:

“The #NativeAmerican Dynasty Begins!”

That statement has sparked immediate buzz among fans online, with speculation swirling about the potential WWE future of Tatanka’s sons—particularly Jeremiah, who has been highlighted by his father in the past for his amateur wrestling accomplishments.

Tatanka is best known for his iconic undefeated streak in the early 1990s and his proud representation of Native American heritage. Over the years, he has maintained a Legends deal with WWE and made occasional appearances on television and at special events.

According to PWInsider, Tatanka is expected to be shown on-screen during the May 24th broadcast, which is already shaping up to be a stacked show. Matches announced include Jey Uso vs. Logan Paul for the World Heavyweight Championship, and CM Punk & Sami Zayn vs. Seth Rollins & Bron Breakker in tag team action.

The phrase “The Native American Dynasty Begins” has sparked fan theories suggesting WWE may be planting the seeds for a multi-generational storyline involving Tatanka’s family—something that would fit within WWE’s long history of highlighting legacy families.

Whether this is simply a proud father’s declaration or the beginning of something larger on WWE programming remains to be seen.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more on this developing story and full coverage of Saturday Night’s Main Event on May 24th.