Top Marquee Match Internally Pitched For WWE Evolution Return

A high-profile showdown between Charlotte Flair and Jade Cargill is reportedly being pitched as one of the top matches for WWE’s upcoming all-women’s Premium Live Event, Evolution 2, according to WrestleVotes.

The long-rumored return of WWE Evolution is expected to take place on Saturday, July 12, 2025, in Atlanta, and WWE creative has already begun floating marquee matchups for the historic card. Flair vs. Cargill, a dream match fans have speculated about since Cargill’s WWE signing, may finally become a reality.

“We are told by several in creative one of the top matches pitched for Evolution 2 is Charlotte Flair vs. Jade Cargill,” WrestleVotes revealed. “While seeds have been planted on TV over the past few weeks, sources indicate plans for Evolution should start to become clearer once Money in the Bank is complete.”

In addition to Flair vs. Cargill, internal discussions suggest WWE is planning a stacked card with seven to eight matches, plus a battle royal to feature as many talents as possible. The event is expected to be part of a larger WWE weekend in Atlanta, which will also include a Saturday Night’s Main Event taping.

If finalized, Flair vs. Cargill would mark a blockbuster first-time encounter between two dominant forces in women’s wrestling, and could anchor WWE’s first all-women’s PLE since the original Evolution in 2018.

