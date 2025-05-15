Backstage Update On Cody Rhodes’ WWE Return

Cody Rhodes is set to make his highly anticipated return to WWE television following his loss to John Cena at WrestleMania 41, with internal expectations pointing toward a reappearance before the upcoming Money in the Bank Premium Live Event on June 7, 2025.

During the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Patreon, insiders revealed that Rhodes’ return is imminent and that WWE creative is planning to reinsert him as a central figure on television heading into the summer.

“So the last bit of news that we’re hearing is a little follow-up from Tuesday’s Q&A show. We are told Cody Rhodes’ impending return is indeed on the horizon, with the expectation from within that it will likely take place prior to the Money in the Bank PLE. Additionally, and to no one’s surprise here, TC, sources confirm Rhodes will resume his position as a top priority player, being a focal point of TV throughout the summer.”

Rhodes has been off TV since dropping the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cena at WrestleMania 41, a match that kickstarted Cena’s record 17th world title reign. Though he has been advertised locally for some upcoming events, WWE has yet to officially confirm when or how Rhodes will return.

Fans can expect fireworks when Rhodes eventually resurfaces—especially if he sets his sights back on Cena.