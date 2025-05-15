Dominik Mysterio Reveals WWE Salary Structure For Main Roster Talent

During an appearance on Bradley Martyn’s Raw Talk, Dominik Mysterio offered some candid insight into the earnings of WWE main roster talent, shedding light on the financial landscape behind the scenes.

“Main roster, once you’re on TV like Raw or SmackDown, you’re making good money. Definitely six figures, around there,” Mysterio said, noting that earnings vary depending on an individual’s role and exposure. “It depends on what you’re doing. For the year. It depends on what you’re doing.”

He clarified the distinction between contracts, explaining that the jump from NXT to the main roster brings a significant financial change. “When you’re first getting signed, if you’re doing an NXT deal, that’s different. From NXT, you move on to the main roster, that’s a whole different contract. Now you’re main roster and not NXT.”

Mysterio also emphasized that income in WWE isn’t just based on base salary. “The money depends on how you’re getting used, your merchandise sales, action figures, video game stuff. There is so much that goes into it. It’s hard to say a specific amount.”