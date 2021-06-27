Ariya Daivari Issues Statement On His WWE Release

Ariya Daivari was among the several WWE NXT and 205 Live stars that were released on Friday afternoon.

He took to Twitter to issue the following statement on his release and future:

“I was a professional wrestler for 10 years before WWE. In 90 days, we get back to work. There is so much new talent I’ve seen unfold over the last 5 years I cannot wait to wrestle. I never once took my eyes off the wrestling scene. I always tried to watch as much as I can and keep tabs on the different companies.

All these guys and girls are doing innovative things, it’s amazing to see. I’m ready to share everything I’ve learned in WWE to help better this industry I love so much. The talent out there has become so good, that wrestling promotions are thriving everywhere. It’s an exciting time for fans and the wrestlers.

WWE gave me a wealth of knowledge from some of the best minds in the business. Let’s keep moving this industry forward! For future seminars, signings, and bookings, please contact me at DaivariBooking@gmail.com.”