Arn Anderson Calls Fit Finlay The Single Most Important Thing That Ever Happened To Women’s Wrestling

WWE Hall of Famer “The Enforcer” Arn Anderson recently took to an episode of his ARN podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how most people are not aware of just how brilliant and smart Fit Finlay.

Anderson said, “Most people are not aware of just how brilliant and smart [he is] and what he brings to the realistic part of our business. The reality part and just the European style, he does everything different from everybody else. There’s not one thing he does that’s not 100% legitimate.”

He also talked about how Finaly is the single most important thing that ever happened to women’s wrestling.

“He’s the single most important thing that ever happened to women’s wrestling. He had the most influence of anybody that’s ever been involved in the business. I was there, I saw it. This business is not easy. As a matter of fact, it’s hard, and we see it all the time. It’s really hard to do it well and to keep from getting injured, and to excel and get better, and make it make sense, and become a whole package where you can talk and work and think on your feet. All those things, to be able to teach that to somebody, very, very difficult. You have to be a natural almost to excel at this business. It’s hard to just come in without just living in it since you were 8 years old and breathing it. Fit, he was able to pull that out of them and look at their weaknesses and stay away from those and look at their strengths, and you know, ‘Hey, do this here, and do this there.’ He’s just an exceptional teacher.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.



