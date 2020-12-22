Arn Anderson Comments On The Rock vs. Roman Reigns

– During his recent podcast, Arn Anderson commented on a possible match with The Rock against Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania:

“I’m sure he’s a team player enough. He’s also the biggest movie star in the world. And if you think he’s going to go and battle Roman in front of no people, you’re out of your mind. People’s Champion is not just a moniker, that’s what he does. He has a maestro stick, and he moves the audience whichever way he wants back and forth, just like all the great ones did.

I hate to say it, but I gotta tell you, Wrestlemania without people is a tough sell. Because it’s still all the same talent, and all the same matches. And without those hundred thousand people to determine how you feel about what you’re watching, it’s a different animal.”

