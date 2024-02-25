Arn Anderson On If Cody Rhodes Will Finish His Story At WWE WrestleMania 40

WWE Hall of Famer “The Enforcer” Arn Anderson recently took to an episode of his ARN podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including if “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes will finish his story at WrestleMania 40.

Anderson said, “I certainly hope so. That’s all that’s all I can say beyond reproach. I certainly hope so.”

He also talked about the impact Rhodes has had on him.

“Cody brought me out of mothballs and let me enjoy the time with him. Let me enjoy the business again when I was completely burned out on the backstage part of it. I was never burned out on the performance side of it. So he made that happen. Thanks to Tony Khan. Thank you, Cody. I mean, once again, they allowed me to enjoy the business again and love the business, which I’ve always loved the wrestling part of it. I’m just not too much on the politics.”

