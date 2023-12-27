Arn Anderson Praises Matt Cardona, Calls Him A Great Worker

WWE Hall of Famer “The Enforcer” Arn Anderson recently took to an episode of his ARN podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including Matt Cardona.

Anderson said, “He’s making his own way. He doesn’t answer to anybody but himself, and he’s got a company doing those. I think he did one from the heart, and he and I were good friends the entire time we worked together in WWE. He knew I respected him. Great worker, looked great, went out on his own, got himself over.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.