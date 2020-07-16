Arn Anderson Upset With Cody Rhodes’ Match With Sonny Kiss, AEW Action Figures Update

– Arn Anderson wasn’t happy with Cody Rhodes’ match with Sonny Kiss at Fight For the Fallen. AEW tweeted out a video, showing Anderson commenting on Cody’s win. Arn said the following:

“What do you think I thought about it. We might as well have lost. In my mind, we lost. This is a very serious business, this is the TNT Title — Cody knows these things. This is not a partnership between he and I unless he’s going to hold his end up. He should of won that match in about six minutes. That’s what I had in my head. That’s what we prepared for, but you know what? Sonny Kiss didn’t come here to get beat tonight, he came here to win, and he came this close to winning!”

– You can check out a new commercial that aired during Dynamite, promoting the AEW Unrivaled Action Figure line, below: