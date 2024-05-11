Video: Swerve Strickland Turns Up At 5/10 DEFY Show, Cuts Promo

Who’s house?

Swerve’s house!

That was the case at the DEFY Wrestling show on Friday night, as AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland made a surprise appearance at the event at Washington Hall in Seattle, WA.

“After going all the way out to St. Louis winning this AEW World Championship, there was only one place I was going to go to come celebrate — and that was here in Defy Wrestling,” Strickland told the fans during his surprise appearance at the 5/10 DEFY: ‘Here And Now’ show in Seattle. “There’s no other place like this in the world. I’ve been saying it since 2017 and I still mean that to this day. You guys are very special because y’all have something very special that not a lot of places have. Y’all can predict the future. Y’all set the tone for the rest of the independents of wrestling. Not only that, now y’all set the tone for the rest of the wrestling industry.”

Swerve would go on to point out how the first-ever DEFY Wrestling main event saw himself squaring off against current WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes.

“Shout out Cody because he believed in me too, just like I believed in him,” Strickland said. “And that’s what it takes to build places like this.”

Strickland, a former three-time DEFY World Champion, continued, “So with all that being said, I’m here just to simply come out here and say thank you. I’m not going to take too much more of the time because they got a lot of people back there ready to get out here and perform and also start their journey too. But my gift to you is, at the end of the show, I’ll be doing the meet-and-greet with every last one of you for free.”

